Jaylon Johnson named Bears 2022 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year nominee
Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson discusses his involvement in the community and being nominated for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award.
LAKE FOREST, Ill. (AP) Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields recalled his younger years as an Atlanta Falcons and Michael Vick fan, when he would go to games with his father. There's a possibility Fields could join Vick and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson as the third quarterback ever to rush for 1,000 yards in a season when the Bears host the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday. ''That would be crazy with Michael Vick, me growing up in Atlanta,'' Fields said.
