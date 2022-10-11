Jaylon Johnson listed as full participant in Bears practice

Cornerback Jaylon Johnson didn’t play for the Bears in Sunday’s loss to the Vikings, but it looks like he may be on the right track to return to action on Thursday night against the Commanders.

Johnson was listed as a full participant for the second straight day on Tuesday. He has been dealing with a quad injury and has missed three games overall this season.

Johnson had four tackles and a forced fumble in the first two weeks of the year.

Defensive back Dane Cruikshank (hamstring) was also listed as a full participant. He also missed Week Five.

Wide receiver N'Keal Harry (ankle) was added to the active roster after being activated from injured reserve on Monday and was added to the injury report as a limited participant on Tuesday. Linebacker Matt Adams (calf) was on Monday’s injury report, but he’s not on Tuesday’s because he was placed on injured reserve.

