Jaylon Johnson injury status: Doubtful for Bears-Vikings game

One day after David Montgomery returned to practice, the Bears got another boost. Jaylon Johnson was upgraded to a limited participant on Friday, after missing the last six practices with a quadriceps injury. He’s officially doubtful to play this Sunday against the Vikings, but it’s still an improvement.

Johnson hurt himself in practice ahead of Week 3’s game against the Texans. The quad injury forced Johnson to miss both the Texans game and the Giants game. In his place, the Bears made Kindle Vildor the permanent outside corner opposite Kyler Gordon. Then when Gordon moved to the slot in nickel packages, Jaylon Jones took Gordon’s outside spot.

David Montgomery remained limited on Friday. He hurt both his knee and his ankle in the first quarter of the Texans game and missed the Giants game. Khalil Herbert took over the starting running back job and gained 234 rushing yards on 39 carries. He also scored two rushing touchdowns. Montgomery is questionable to play in Week 5.

The Bears had no players sit out of practice entirely (minus players on injured reserve), giving them full attendance for the first time since Wednesday of Week 2.

