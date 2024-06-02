Jaylon Johnson hosts second annual Kevvy’s Vision golf tournament

MADERA, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Chicago Bears cornerback and former Central Grizzly Jaylon Johnson hosted the second annual Kevvy’s Vision golf tournament on Saturday at Dragonfly Golf Club in Madera.

The Fresno native started the Kevvy’s Vision Foundation to honor his late best friend, Kev’Vion Ray Schrubb. Kevvy’s Vision Project strives to empower and motivate underprivileged communities while giving them equal opportunities to succeed. Just like Kev’Vion, the pro bowl corner loves Fresno and through Kevvy’s Vision he strives to empower, motivate, and provide more opportunites.

Kev’Vion’s love for the Central Valley inspired him to give back to the community by donating to different organizations. Johnson continues to keep his friend’s legacy alive by hosting many community events and giving back to the youth.

“It means everything to me. I appreciate all of it. The turnout has been wonderful. I’m overwhelmed with the love that everyone comes out and supports us with” said Kev’Vion’s mother, Tiffany Carter.

You can donate to Kevvy’s Vision here.

