Jaylon Johnson on free agency: My heart is in Chicago, but my mind is on money

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson said late in the regular season that he can’t see himself playing anywhere other than Chicago, but it sounds like his minds is a bit more open to the possibility as the start of the new league year draws closer.

Johnson is at the Pro Bowl in Orlando after a season that saw him record 36 tackles, four interceptions, 10 passes defensed, and a forced fumble in 14 games. He told NFL.com that he has "no doubt" about his place among the top cornerbacks in the league and he's looking for a contract that treats him that way whether it is from the Bears or not.

"Heart's definitely in Chicago, mind's definitely on the money," Johnson said. "So, I mean, we'll figure out if we can make them both come together and get something done. I'm looking forward to see what's to come."

Bears General Manager Ryan Poles said after the season that Johnson "not going to go anywhere and we’ll work through it to get something done," so the franchise tag may come into play if the two sides can't hammer out a deal in the next few weeks.