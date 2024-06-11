Jaylon Johnson eager to go against Bears’ top 3 WRs in training camp

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson cashed in on a four-year, $76 million contract extension this offseason, where he’ll continue to serve as a cornerstone for Chicago’s ascending defense.

Johnson is coming off a career year, where he was one of the NFL’s best cover cornerbacks, and he’s looking to prove he can consistently be a top player in the league.

Something that should help the fifth-year veteran is battling against the Bears’ potent wide receiver trio featuring DJ Moore, Keenan Allen (acquired via trade this offseason) and rookie Rome Odunze. And it’s a challenge he’s looking forward to given the talent in place.

“[Keenan] is a receiver that is unpredictable,” Johnson said. “As skillful as a lot of these guys are in this league that do a lot of great things, I feel like they are not as unpredictable, they are not as crafty as I feel like Keenan is. So being able to go against that every day, I think it’s something that can help me and DBs to get better. Then of course Rome Odunze coming in and finding his way, more so mentally, and then letting his instincts and his physical being take over after that. Of course, DJ Moore is DJ — he’s a playmaker so for me, every time I come out, especially for camp, I know I’ll be ready to go for sure.”

As they say, iron sharpens iron. And it’s safe to say these battles between defensive backs and receivers will be must-see during training camp this summer.

