Jaylon Johnson developing connection with Charles Tillman

For years, the number 33 Chicago Bears jersey was donned by one of the best cornerbacks to ever play at Soldier Field, Charles Tillman. Nowadays, that number is worn by another young up-and-coming cornerback in Jaylon Johnson, who hopes to follow in the footsteps of Tillman both on and off the field.

Johnson is establishing a connection with Tillman upon being named the Bears’ 2022 nominee for the Walter Payton Man of the Year Award thanks to his philanthropy and impact in the community. Johnson was able to meet Tillman, who won the award in 2013, personally for the first time and spoke about the experience during his weekly radio hit on 670 The Score’s Parkins & Spiegel show.

“I just met [Tillman] for the first time during the Walter Payton interviews,” Johnson said. “Being able to talk to him, up close and personal, talk about personal things, talk about football. Just us two, not seeing him in a team setting or him giving the team a speech, but actually being able to shake his hand, talk to him, look him in the eye. I just got his number so that relationship will end up growing.”

If there’s one cornerback to learn from, it’s Tillman. From 2003-2014, Tillman was a physical defender who crafted a skill of stripping the football away from ball carriers that no one has been able to replicate with the “Peanut Punch.” Tillman has 44 career forced fumbles and hold NFL records for most forced fumbles in a season (12) and in a game (4).

He was a leader for years on some of the greatest Bears defenses of all time and now hopefully he shares his secrets with Johnson. The third-year pro has one forced fumble and one interception as he gets ready to play the final four games of the 2022 season.

The Walter Payton Man of the Year Award will be announced during the NFL Honors prior to the Super Bowl in February.

