Jaylon Johnson claims Bears defense ‘has different mojo’ this year

Despite expectations being relatively high, the 2022 Chicago Bears fell well short of expectations. The team only managed to muster three wins, ending the season on a 10-game losing streak. Many fans were left with a sour taste in their mouths, pondering with irritation as to what crippled Chicago’s season.

Many fans were quick to attach the blame to Field’s “failure” to take the superstar leap and become an elite quarterback in only his second season. Others called out the subpar performance of both the offensive and defensive line, or the questionable play calling of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy.

The truth is is all of those factors and more were to blame; football is a team sport, after all. One major contributor that is often overlooked was the subpar play of the defense, and it’s easy to understand why.

The defense had a statement game in a 33-14 Week 7 thrashing of the New England Patriots, elevating the unit’s performance for a large stretch afterward. The defense soon after lost that magic, failing to make a stand in crucial late-game situations, resulting in many late Bears leads to be stolen away in the waning seconds of the game.

Veteran cornerback Jaylon Johnson made it clear in an interview with NFL Network’s Brian Baldinger that things will be different for his squad in 2023, confidently claiming that “there’s a whole different mojo with our defense.”

Johnson made the tremendous point that both him and safety Eddie Jackson were not what they wanted to be in 2022 and he holds both themselves and the defense to a higher standard. The two defensive backs are considered leaders of the team, and for the duo to take accountability for their mishaps last season surely means a lot to the guys they suit up with every day.

The 2023 Bears defense is looking good, at least on paper. General manager Ryan Poles invested heavily in the unit in the offseason, signing premier free agent linebackers Tremaine Edmunds and T.J. Edwards and drafting promising rookies like cornerback Tyrique Stevenson and defensive tackle Gervon Dexter. The team’s recent signing of stud pass-rusher Yannick Ngakoue has, in Twitter (X) terms, given the defense some juice, and the talk of the town has suddenly shifted to how great the defense can be.

Most of the NFL world continues to overlook Chicago, and the fanbase generally expects the team to put the league on notice in a hurry. Although Fields is the one anointed to essentially carry the Bears back into relevancy, the defense is positioned to help QB1 shoulder that burden.

