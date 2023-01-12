Jaylon Johnson has 'all chips in' on quarterback Justin Fields

Jaylon Johnson has 'all chips in' on Justin Fields originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago

Since the beginning of Justin Fields' tenure with the Bears, some pundits and outsiders aren't sold on whether or not he can be the franchise signal caller.

On Thursday, cornerback Jaylon Johnson made his stance clear on the Parkins & Spiegel show on 670 the Score.

Johnson not only sides with the idea that the Bears' front office is tasked with building around their young quarterback for next season, but also brings up two key points in that thinking.

First, scheming for next year's Bears' offense will be a crucial aspect of Fields' development and usage. Will the Bears continue to run the ball as aggressively as they did this past season? Or, will they shift to a pass-heavy team, once the offensive roster develops?

This past season, Fields ran the ball for well over 1,000 yards. The Bears, as a team, ran for over 3,000 yards – the seventh team in history to accomplish that feat. Fields even said himself while crossing that threshold, "I don't plan on rushing for 1,000 yards every year."

However, his legs factored heavily into the Bears becoming a competitive, dangerous offense. During four weeks in the middle of the season, the Bears averaged over 30 points per game. During that span, Fields ran for 467 yards.

The responsibility will fall to Luke Getsy once the front office delivers him a roster they're confident can compete.

Second, Johnson brings up the idea of belief in their quarterback. While this might not seem important at face value – likely because Eberflus and Poles have spoken highly of Fields all season and during their final press conference – it's vital to note how the last regime handled a quarterback they didn't draft and develop, similar to this situation.

Remember, ex-head coach Matt Nagy reportedly didn't give Mitch Trubisky a chance to develop and succeed under his offensive system.

From a report from The Athletic, they claim Nagy ditched a meeting Trubisky set up between the two to hash out their wrongdoings from the season prior. One said, "Mitch never checked the boxes for Nagy from Day 1."

It's unlikely this would transpire between the new regime and Fields. As aforementioned, the two have clearly stated their respect and admiration for Fields.

However, as Johnson noted, belief and support for their quarterback are vital; especially next season, when the weight will be on Fields to show off his arm.

