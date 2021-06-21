Jaylon Johnson believes Bears defense can generate more takeaways in 2021
Cornerback Jaylon Johnson had an impressive rookie season with the Bears last year, which included 15 passes defended in 13 games. The Bears and Johnson are choosing to emphasize getting takeaways next seasons as a focus on defense. The game’s about the ball and taking the ball away, Johnson said, via the Chicago Sun-Times. The Bears finished in the bottom half in the league in takeaways with only 18 on the season