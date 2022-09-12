Jaylon Johnson: Bears beat Trey Lance by making him play quarterback

Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson says the game plan against 49ers quarterback Trey Lance on Sunday was simple: Make him throw the football.

Lance completed just 13 of his 28 passes for 164 yards, with no touchdowns and one interception on Sunday, while also leading the 49ers in rushing with 54 yards on 13 carries. Johnson says it was the running threat that concerned the Bears, and passing is what they wanted Lance to do.

“What you think he did? He ain’t do shit,” Johnson said of Lance, via NBCSportsChicago.com. “We made him play quarterback. We know he hurt us in the run game with his feet, and everybody knows at some point he’s going to run and make a play. But I feel like we had to really make him play quarterback. Like I said, he’s still a young guy and I think he’ll end up being a good player for them. But it’s early. He has to go through it. I feel like we did exactly what I said we would. Make him prove himself as a quarterback.”

The 49ers used three first-round draft picks to acquire Lance last year, and they did that because they believed he could develop into an elite NFL passer. Johnson and the Bears don’t think Lance is there yet.

