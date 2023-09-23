Jaylon Hutchings set for 50th career start: Texas Tech football round number watch

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. — The Texas Tech football team opens Big 12 play at 2:30 p.m. CDT Saturday at West Virginia, and a few Red Raiders are creeping up on milestone career totals. Here's a rundown of seven players who can hit a round number in the next few games.

Texas Tech football defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings

The sixth-year senior from Forney is set to make his 50th career start on Saturday. Hutchings returned for 2023 on his COVID-bonus year and passed 150 career tackles during non-conference play.

Texas Tech football wide receiver Xavier White

The sixth-year senior from Monterey has 1,800 career yards from scrimmage, so you can do the math on what he needs to reach 2,000. White, who has divided his time at Tech between receiver and running back, has caught 103 passes for 1,048 yards and five touchdowns and has carried 135 times for 752 yards and five TDs.

Texas Tech football running back Tahj Brooks

The fourth-year junior from Manor is 223 rushing yards away from 2,000 for his career and one rushing touchdown away from 20. Brooks ran for a career-high 158 yards last week in a win over Tarleton State, vaulting him to 2,084 career yards from scrimmage.

Texas Tech football inside receiver Myles Price

The senior from The Colony needs 41 yards for 1,500 in career receiving and 134 yards for 2,000 career all-purpose yards. Price has 130 career catches and has been hot lately with one touchdown catch in each of the first three games. He's two away from 10 career touchdown receptions and 334 away from 2,000 career yards from scrimmage.

Texas Tech football wide receiver Drae McCray

The junior from Tallahassee (Fla.) North Florida Christian is 30 receiving yards away from 2,000 for his career and needs three receiving touchdowns for 20. Most of McCray's career numbers to date were compiled in two years at Austin Peay before he transferred to Tech this off-season.

Texas Tech football quarterback Tyler Shough

The sixth-year senior from Chandler (Ariz.) Hamilton needs 378 passing yards for 5,000 in his career and four touchdown passes for 40. Shough passed 700 career rushing yards last week.

Texas Tech football inside receiver Nehemiah Martinez

The junior from New Deal and Lubbock-Cooper needs 6 yards for 500 career yards from scrimmage. Nearly all of Martinez's production has come as a slot receiver, but last week against Tarleton State he carried six times for 38 yards, both career highs.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football round numbers: Jaylon Hutchings' 50th start on tap