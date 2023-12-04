Jaylon Hutchings expected to have surgery, miss Texas Tech football bowl game vs. Cal

Texas Tech football coach Joey McGuire said defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings probably will have arthroscopic knee surgery and miss the Red Raiders' season finale against California in the Independence Bowl.

Hutchings missed the regular-season finale at Texas, ending his streak of 57 consecutive starts, second-longest in the FBS among current players. Hutchings is out of eligibility, so McGuire said a key consideration is having the knee repaired to allow him as much rehabilitation time as possible for NFL pre-draft training and workouts.

Hutchings suffered the knee injury in the Red Raiders' Nov. 18 home finale against Central Florida.

McGuire made the comments Sunday night in a Zoom conference with reporters. He said Hutchings will be with the team at the bowl game, but not play. Tech and Cal square off on Dec. 16 in Shreveport, Louisiana.

McGuire said defensive back Cameron Watts, who was carted off the field in the regular-season finale at Texas, could play in the bowl game. Watts ran and lifted weights this past week.

McGuire said quarterback Behren Morton didn't throw this past week, giving his injured AC joint more rest. He ran and lifted also.

"I think by the 16th, I would be shocked if he's not a hundred percent," McGuire said. "As close to a hundred percent as you can get."

Texas Tech defensive tackle Jaylon Hutchings, right, tackles Baylor tight end Drake Dabney during a 2022 game at Jones AT&T Stadium. Hutchings likely will have arthroscopic knee surgery, Tech coach Joey McGuire said Sunday, and miss the Independence Bowl against California.

This article originally appeared on Lubbock Avalanche-Journal: Texas Tech football's Jaylon Hutchings expected to have surgery, miss bowl