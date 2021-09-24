It looks like the Ravens won’t have one of their depth pieces at outside linebacker in Week Three.

According to Jamison Hensley of ESPN, Jaylon Ferguson has tested positive for COVID-19. Jeff Zrebiec of TheAthletic.com was the first to report there was at least one positive test among Baltimore’s 53-man roster with contact tracing ongoing.

If an unvaccinated player is determined to be a close contact, he will have to go on the reserve/COVID-19 list. That would make the player ineligible for Sunday’s game against Detroit.

Ferguson is in his third season out of Louisiana Tech. A third-round pick in 2019, Ferguson appeared in 14 games in each of his first two seasons. He played 10 defensive snaps in Baltimore’s season-opening loss to Las Vegas but just one in the victory over Kansas City last week.

Jaylon Ferguson tests positive for COVID-19 originally appeared on Pro Football Talk