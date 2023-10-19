Jaylinn Hawkins carted off at his first practice as a Charger

Yesterday, Jaylinn Hawkins was claimed on waivers by the Chargers. Today, Hawkins was carted off the field in his first practice as a Charger.

There was no immediate word on the nature of Hawkins' injury, but reporters on the scene saw Hawkins and a member of the team's training staff leaving the practice field on a cart.

Hawkins started 16 games at safety for the Falcons last season, but this year he was a backup in Atlanta before they put him on waivers on Tuesday. The Chargers hoped he could provide depth in their secondary and help on special teams.

The 26-year-old Hawkins is in the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to hit free agency in March.