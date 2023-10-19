Advertisement

Jaylinn Hawkins carted off at his first practice as a Charger

ProFootball Talk on NBC Sports
·1 min read

Yesterday, Jaylinn Hawkins was claimed on waivers by the Chargers. Today, Hawkins was carted off the field in his first practice as a Charger.

There was no immediate word on the nature of Hawkins' injury, but reporters on the scene saw Hawkins and a member of the team's training staff leaving the practice field on a cart.

Hawkins started 16 games at safety for the Falcons last season, but this year he was a backup in Atlanta before they put him on waivers on Tuesday. The Chargers hoped he could provide depth in their secondary and help on special teams.

The 26-year-old Hawkins is in the final year of his rookie contract and is slated to hit free agency in March.