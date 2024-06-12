Jaylin Williams report card: How OKC Thunder backup center graded out in Year 2

Editor’s note: Over the next few weeks, The Oklahoman will publish a series of report cards on each of the Thunder’s 15 main roster players. Grades will be curved relative to role and expectations. Next up in the series, Jaylin Williams.

The Thunder’s starting center for much of his rookie season, Jaylin Williams understandably played a much smaller role in Year 2 given the return of Chet Holmgren.

Williams played in 20 more games this year than he did last year, from 49 to 69, but he logged 17 fewer total minutes — averaging 18.7 minutes per game last season to 13.0 this season.

Williams might not be a high-end backup center, but he’s more than functional within the Thunder’s system. He’s a theoretical floor spacer and instinctive facilitator, and despite being undersized at 6-foot-9, Williams is a strong interior defender whose effort makes up for his lack of athleticism.

Jaylin Williams understandably played a much smaller role in Year 2 given the return of Chet Holmgren.

J-Will has to knock down open 3-pointers to leverage defenses, and he took a small step back in that category this season. He shot a good-not-great 36.8% from 3-point range compared to the lofty mark of 40.7% he set as a rookie.

Williams was a bad 3-point shooter (25%) in two seasons at Arkansas. While 41% might be an outlier on the high end, Williams has clearly honed his jump shot in the NBA.

His 2-point percentage, however, is awfully low (50%) for a big man.

His biggest offensive improvement came as a passer. Williams is a savvy operator out of the high post with above average vision for a big man. He tallied 34 more assists this season than last despite playing fewer minutes.

Williams played in all 10 of the Thunder’s playoff games, and he was one of few OKC role players to hit shots. He shot 49% from the field, including 9 of 22 (40.9%) from 3-point range.

He had the third-best player efficiency rating among Thunder players in the playoffs behind only Shai Gilgeous-Alexander and Jalen Williams, according to Basketball Reference.

Aaron Wiggins report card: How real is OKC Thunder wing's 3-point shooting surge?

Jaylin Williams by the numbers

4.3: Williams has the most win shares (4.3) of any second-round pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, according to Basketball Reference. He ranks 10th overall in the class in win shares. No. 1 is his teammate, the other Jalen Williams (12.9).

19: Williams led the NBA in charges drawn last season with 43. Despite playing just 17 fewer minutes overall this season, J-Will only drew 19 charges, tied with teammate Isaiah Joe for sixth most. Williams drew 0.8 charges per 36 minutes this season down from 1.7 last season.

23.7%: His defensive rebounding rate of 23.7% — an estimate of the percentage of available rebounds he grabbed when on the floor — was tops on the team among rotation players. Chet Holmgren (23.1%) and Josh Giddey (21.5%) were second and third.

More: Four things to look back on OKC Thunder's breakthrough 2023-24 NBA season, playoff run

Jaylin Williams offseason homework

Become more explosive. Williams has largely been a ground-bound player on both ends of the floor, but there was a moment this season that stuck out to Thunder general manager Sam Presti.

“J-Will had a block this year that caught me off guard,” Presti said in his exit interview. “There was a force that he was able to get off the floor with that was clearly an improvement. To me, I think back on that, all the different people that have worked with him on his conditioning and athletic performance. That’s a village of people. J-Will wasn’t moving like that initially.”

Jaylin Williams grade: B

Williams rounded out his game, becoming a better passer and defender. His 3-point percentage trended in the wrong direction, but not to an alarming degree. Williams is a quality ninth or 10th man.

Jalen Williams report card: High marks for OKC Thunder forward despite playoff blip

Joe Mussatto is a sports columnist for The Oklahoman. Have a story idea for Joe? Email him at jmussatto@oklahoman.com. Support Joe's work and that of other Oklahoman journalists by purchasing a digital subscription today at subscribe.oklahoman.com.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Jaylin Williams 2023-24 report card: How OKC backup center graded out