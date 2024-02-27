Will Jaylin Williams play at Tennessee? What Auburn basketball's Bruce Pearl said

AUBURN — Auburn basketball forward Jaylin Williams will be a game-time decision against Tennessee.

Williams, who injured his right knee in a loss to Kentucky on Feb. 17, missed the Tigers' last contest against Georgia on Wednesday. He's averaging 13 points and 4.7 rebounds per game in his fifth season with the program.

"Jaylin will travel," Auburn coach Bruce Pearl said Tuesday. "While he was not available for Georgia, it's possible he could play tomorrow. We'll see how he does today. He moved around a lot yesterday; more than we thought he would. That may just be a game-time decision."

With Williams sidelined against the Bulldogs, Pearl opted to start Chad Baker-Mazara at small forward and Chaney Johnson at power forward. The duo combined for 41 points.

The Tigers (21-6, 10-4 SEC) will play the Vols (21-6, 11-3) in Thompson Boiling Arena on Wednesday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN2).

Richard Silva is the Auburn athletics beat writer for the Montgomery Advertiser. He can be reached via email at rsilva@gannett.com or on X, formerly known as Twitter, @rich_silva18.

This article originally appeared on Montgomery Advertiser: Jaylin Williams injury update: Bruce Pearl updates Tennessee status