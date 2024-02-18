Jaylin Williams injury update: Auburn basketball F exits Kentucky game after hurting knee

Auburn basketball forward Jaylin Williams suffered what appeared to be a knee injury in the second half of the Tigers' SEC game vs. Kentucky on Saturday.

Williams attempted to go for a dunk at around the halfway mark in the second half, but was met in the paint by Kentucky's Ugonna Onyenso. Williams missed the dunk but seemed to land awkwardly on the court at Neville Arena. He stayed down on the court holding his right knee, causing a stoppage in play at the other end of the court.

Auburn training staff tended to Williams on the court for several moments before ultimately helping him off the court.

Jaylin Williams injury update

After getting tended to by trainers on the court, Williams eventually left the game and headed toward the locker room. He was helped off the court by trainers, and wasn't able to put any weight on his right leg.

At the time of his exit, he had three points on 1-of-5 shooting, including one free throw.

Officials did not call Onyenso for a foul on the play, and didn't call him for a flagrant after review, causing consternation by Auburn coach Bruce Pearl.

Auburn later confirmed that Williams was confirmed out for the remainder of the game with a knee injury.

