Jaylin Williams among top 100 prospects ahead of NBA draft

Under Bruce Pearl’s direction, it has become common practice for Auburn basketball to produce NBA talent.

Pearl has produced six NBA draft picks since taking over the program in 2014, most recently sending Jabari Smith and Walker Kessler to the association as first-round picks in 2022. The next Auburn-made NBA product could be forward Jaylin Williams.

Williams had an impressive Auburn career which saw him average 10-plus points per game in four of his five seasons on the Plains. Now, he is ready to take the next step in his career by joining the NBA ranks.

Ahead of next week’s NBA draft, Jaylin Williams ranks No. 78 in On3’s top 100 prospects list. NBA Scouting Live feels that Williams could be a threat on both sides of the basketball.

Auburn’s Jaylin Williams is a versatile scorer that can make plays on both sides of the ball. He has a variety of skills but can tend to fade into the background too much at times, but he is a skilled forward that could end up being a second round pick in the 2024 draft.

Williams ends his collegiate career as Auburn’s all-time winningest player with over 110 wins. In five seasons at Auburn, Williams averaged 9.3 points, 3.9 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game over 141 games. He looks to join the likes of Isaac Okoro and JT Thor by becoming another former Tiger on an active NBA roster.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire