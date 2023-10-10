Will Jaylin Simpson play at LSU? Auburn football injury updates from Tuesday's practice

AUBURN — After enjoying an open week, Auburn football is back to preparing for an opponent.

The Tigers, who go one the road to take on LSU on Saturday (6 p.m. CT, ESPN), were at practice Tuesday. Here are a few injury updates from the 15-minute viewing period given to reporters.

S Jaylin Simpson (calf): Coach Hugh Freeze said Monday that he thinks Simpson will be able to play at LSU. The senior safety spoke to reporters Tuesday and said his leg was feeling better after he got banged up against Georgia, though he was not in pads during the viewing period at practice. He was working off to the side with Keionte Scott.

DB Keionte Scott (ankle): Scott was working off to the side with Simpson. Freeze mentioned Monday that Scott is still out for the "foreseeable future" as he works back from a sprained ankle he suffered against Samford.

RB Damari Alston (shoulder): Freeze tabbed Alston with a "doubtful" designation for the LSU game Monday. Alston was at practice Tuesday, but in a yellow non-contact jersey. He dislocated his shoulder versus Texas A&M.

WR Ja'Varrius Johnson (elbow): Johnson didn't play in Auburn's last game against Georgia on Sept. 30, but he appeared to be a full participant at practice. Freeze said Monday that the receiver has been dealing with a nagging elbow injury and said he was "questionable" for the LSU game.

WR Malcolm Johnson Jr. (undisclosed): Freeze said Monday that Johnson was "day to day," but did not describe the nature of his injury. He also looked like a full participant at practice.

LB Austin Keys (thumb): Keys was also off to the side during practice, but he was not working alongside Simpson and keys. The Ole Miss transfer had his helmet on and was working elsewhere. Freeze said Monday the linebacker is about three weeks away before being evaluated for a potential return.

