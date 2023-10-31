Jaylin Simpson named Jim Thorpe Award semifinalist

Jaylin Simpson is in the midst of a breakout senior season and has quickly become one of the top defensive backs in the country.

On Tuesday that was made official when he was named one of the 15 semifinalists for the Paycon Jim Thorpe Award, which is presented annually to the top defensive back in the country.

Jimspon, in just his first full season at safety, has made 22 tackles, recovered a fumble, broken up two passes and picked off four more. His four interceptions are tied for sixth most in the country.

A former cornerback, he has also excelled in coverage, allowing just 11 receptions on 19 targets in 216 coverage snaps, according to Pro Football Focus. That earns him a coverage grade of 89.5, the fourth-highest by any safety in the country.

The list of 15 semifinalists will be trimmed to three finalists on Nov. 28 with the winner of the Paycon Jim Thorpe Award announced on on Dec. 8.

No tricks here, only the treat of revealing our #ThorpeAward Semifinalists 🏆👏 After 8 hard-fought weeks, congrats to our 15 best DBs in the country! pic.twitter.com/BaD7QZ8us5 — Paycom Jim Thorpe Award (@jimthorpeaward) October 31, 2023

