Jaylin Simpson named AP, ESPN midseason All-American

Jaylin Simpson has arguably been Auburn’s top player this season and he is getting some worthy recognition.

Simpson was named a midseason All-American by both ESPN and the Associated Press on Wednesday. Simpson’s four interceptions are tied for the fourth most in the country.

The Brunswick, Georgia native spent his first three and a half seasons on the Plains as a cornerback before sliding to safety late last season due to injury. He fit seamlessly into his new position and entered the offseason with plenty of hype. Prior to the season secondary coach Zac Etheridge said “he can be a Sunday player.”

Simpson has backed up that claim and in addition to his four interceptions, has made 20 tackles, defended two passes and recovered a fumble.

