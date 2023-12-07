Jaylin Simpson becomes third Auburn DB to accept Senior Bowl invitation

After his best season as an Auburn Tiger, safety Jaylin Simpson has accepted an invitation to the 2024 Reese’s Senior Bowl.

It was Simpson’s first season playing safety for the Tigers after he spent his first four seasons at cornerback. The change quickly paid off as he led Auburn with four interceptions and was named first-team All-SEC by the Associated Press and second-team by the league’s coaches.

In addition to his four interceptions, he made 36 tackles, 1.5 tackles for loss, broke up four passes and recovered one fumble. He finished the regular season with a Pro Football Focus grade of 78.3, the fourth highest on Auburn’s defense.

Simpson is the third member of Auburn’s secondary to accept an invite to the Senior Bowl and will join starting cornerbacks D.J. James and Nehemiah Pritchett at the event in Mobile.

Story originally appeared on Auburn Wire