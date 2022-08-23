Jaylene Matthews talks new Tennessee offer, relationship with Rutgers, Georgia and Texas A&M

Over the weekend, Jaelyne Matthews pulled in an offer from Tennessee. It is now the third SEC offer for Matthews, whose recruitment continues an impressive trajectory.

A 6-foot-5, 300-pound offensive lineman from Toms River North (Toms River, N.J.), Matthews is a class of 2025 prospect who is already turning into one of the top recruits in New Jersey. He holds numerous Power Five offers highlighted by programs such as Boston College, Georgia, Ohio State, Penn State and Texas A&M.

His first offer came in October from Rutgers.

Check out what Jaelyne Matthews had to say about his recent offer from Tennessee as well as where things stand with several other Power Five programs including Georgia, Texas A&M and Rutgers among others!

Jaelyne Matthews on being offered by Tennessee football over the weekend

“So basically, I was at the gym with my mentor, trainer, coach Christopher Kopf who actually played for Rutgers and my coach texted me and said Tennessee offered you.

“I like the school and I’ve heard they got a really good coaching staff.”

Jaelyne Matthews on what having another SEC offer, this one from Tennessee football, means to him

“I know I still have more work to put in and I wouldn’t be able to do any of this without God, my family and my offensive line.”

Jaelyne Matthews on if he will be taking any visits this fall

“Yes. I’ll be very busy – I don’t have visits planned yet me and Christopher Kopf are going to be planning them very soon.”

Jaelyne Matthews on where things stand with Rutgers football

“All is well with them. I’m hoping to go back up there actually this fall.”

Jaelyne Matthews on what is standing out about Rutgers football in his recruitment

“How they are in my state and they are always checking on my parents and family.”

Jaelyne Matthews on what programs are sticking out the most right now

“South Carolina, (the) Florida Gators, Tennessee. And all the schools that offered me, really.”

Jaelyne Matthews on Florida football

“I like the school! Really to be honest I haven’t heard too much about them (yet).”

Jaelyne Matthews on the relationship with the Florida football coaching staff

“It is pretty good. Our relationship is growing and we talk a decent amount.”

Jaelyne Matthews on what schools are recruiting him the hardest

“All the schools that have offered me are all pushing the same amount…Rutgers is after me pretty hard Texas A&M, Georgia, Penn State and Miami.”

Jaelyne Matthews on what is standing out about Georgia

“Fran (Brown) is doing good. Georgia is a really cool school and I have a lot of love for their program.”

(Note: Fran Brown is Georgia’s secondary coach and was most recently on the Rutgers coaching staff).

Jaelyne Matthews on Texas A&M and how Chase Bisontis' commitment impacts him

“Yes, that does stick out me a lot me and Chase Bisontis has been texting since the commitment.”

Jaelyne Matthews on what Chase Bisontis has been saying

“He’s been telling me to keep my grades up and keep working hard and my hard work that I have put in isn’t going unnoticed.

“Also been saying how I can’t beat him in Madden.”

Story originally appeared on Rutgers Wire