Jaylen Wright is Tennessee football's first 1,000-yard rusher since Jalen Hurd

Jaylen Wright became the first Tennessee football player to rush for 1,000 yards in a season since Jalen Hurd in 2015.

On Saturday, Wright entered the Vanderbilt game with 938 yards rushing. He eclipsed the 1,000-yard mark with a 14-yard run in the third quarter.

Wright posted the 19th 1,000-yard season in Vols history. Here the other 18 on the list.

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright (0) is tackled by Vanderbilt players during a football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Saturday, Nov. 25, 2023.

Travis Stephens: 1,464 yards (2001)

Jay Graham: 1,438 yards (1995)

Jamal Lewis: 1,364 yards (1997)

Montario Hardesty: 1,345 yards (2009)

Travis Henry: 1,314 yards (2000)

Johnnie Jones: 1,290 yards (1984)

Jalen Hurd: 1,288 yards (2015)

Tony Thompson: 1,261 yards (1990)

Chuck Webb: 1,236 yards (1989)

Reggie Cobb: 1,197 yards (1987)

Arian Foster: 1,193 yards (2007)

Charlie Garner: 1,161 yards (1993)

Rajion Neal: 1,124 yards (2013)

Johnnie Jones: 1,116 yards (1983)

Gerald Riggs Jr.: 1,107 yards (2004)

Tauren Poole: 1,034 yards (2010)

James Stewart: 1,028 yards (1994)

Cedric Houston: 1,005 yards (2004)

