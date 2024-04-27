Jaylen Wright selected by Miami in 2024 NFL draft

The 2024 NFL draft is taking place Thursday-Saturday around Campus Martius Park and Hart Plaza in Detroit, Michigan.

Former Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright was selected by Miami in the fourth round (No. 120 overall) on Saturday.

Wright appeared in 34 games for the Vols from 2021-23. He recorded 2,297 rushing yards, 18 rushing touchdowns, 30 receptions and 171 receiving yards at Tennessee.

In 2023, Wright recorded the 19th 1,000-yard rushing season in Tennessee program history. He became the first Vol to total 1,000 rushing yards in a season since Jalen Hurd in 2015. The 5-foot-10.5, 210-pound running back also reached 1,000 rushing yards in a single season faster than any other player in Tennessee program history.

Wright produced eight 100-yard rushing games during his Vols’ career.

He went to Tennessee from Southern High School in Durham, North Carolina.

Photo by Dan Harralson, Vols Wire

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire