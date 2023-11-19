Jaylen Wright recaps 75-yard touchdown run against Georgia

Tennessee running back Jaylen Wright scored a 75-yard touchdown run on the first offensive play of the game against Georgia on Saturday.

Wright totaled 90 rushing yards on nine attempts in the Vols’ 38-10 loss against Georgia.

“I knew it was the first call about two days ago,” Wright said. “I just trust my line and thank God. Having it like that, trusting my linemen, hitting the seam. The thing was just not to get caught.”

The 5-foot-11, 210-pound junior has totaled 938 rushing yards and four touchdowns on 126 attempts in 11 games this season.

Wright has also recorded 21 receptions for 132 yards.

Story originally appeared on Vols Wire