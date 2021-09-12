Jaylen Watson describes his journey to Washington State on "Pac-12 Tailgate", presented by Buffalo Wild Wings
Washington State defensive back Jaylen Watson takes you through his arduous path to Pullman on this week's edition of "Pac-12 Tailgate", presented by Buffalo Wild Wings. It has been a long journey for Watson, who went from growing up in Georgia, to playing junior college, to dropping out of USC due to grads, to working at Wendy's, to finally landing in the best place for him, Washington State.