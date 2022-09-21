Jaylen Watson is the AFC defensive player of the week

Quarterback Patrick Mahomes was the AFC offensive player of the week to begin the season.

Now a Chiefs player on the other side of the ball has received a player of the week nod.

Rookie cornerback Jaylen Watson has been named AFC defensive player of the week for his performance in last Thursday’s victory over the Chargers.

Watson with the score tied at 17 in the fourth quarter, Los Angeles was poised to take the lead on first-and-goal at Kansas City’s 3-yard line. But when quarterback Justin Herbert sent a pass to tight end Gerald Everett, Watson was there to intercept it and return the ball 99 yards for a game-changing pick-six.

Watson, a seventh-round draft pick, was making his first start in that game. He played 68 percent of the defensive snaps — none more important than his touchdown.

The young corner will have his next chance to change the game against the 0-1-1 Colts on Sunday.

