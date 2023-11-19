Jaylen Warren breaks 74-yard TD run for Steelers
The Cleveland Browns’ defense had kept the Pittsburgh Steelers’ offense quiet for the first half.
The second play in the third quarter by the Steelers saw them finally find the scoreboard.
Jaylen Warren took a pitchout and was off to the races.
He went 74 yards for the score and after the PAT, Pittsburgh trailed, 10-7, in the AFC North rivalry.
