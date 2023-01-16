Jaylen Waddle's top plays 2022 season
Watch Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's top plays during the NFL 2022 season.
Saquon Barkley's second TD gave the Giants a fourth-quarter lead
Josh Allen was electric with three touchdown passes and an enigma with three turnovers, as the Bills escaped with a 34-31 win against the Dolphins.
If Tom Brady decides to return for his age-46 season, he should receive plenty of interest in free agency. NFL Media's Ian Rapoport names three teams that are expected to pursue the legendary quarterback this offseason.
Some may have gotten a chuckle out of the notion that former Cardinals coach Kliff Kingsbury plans to live it up in Thailand or wherever on Michael Bidwill’s money, while also ignoring opportunities to go to work for another team as an offensive coordinator. Bidwill may be laughing for a different reason. The buyout that [more]
Daniel Jones came up big for the Giants in the biggest game of his career.
The NFL delayed the start of the Giants-Vikings game because ...
At halftime, the Seattle Seahawks were confident they would be sending the 49ers home with a loss.
The Dolphins’ hopes of pulling off an upset of the Bills ended when quarterback Skylar Thompson threw an incompletion on a fourth down late in the fourth quarter, but they cost themselves a chance at a shorter conversion by taking a delay of game penalty before that snap. Running back Salvon Ahmed‘s run on the [more]
Brock Purdy's first NFL playoff start stats highlight Jimmy Garoppolo's flaws in previous postseason contests.
Another team is reportedly deep in the running for Tom Brady's services in 2023.
The 49ers had a problem holding onto 10-point leads until Kyle Shanahan changed his approach.
One play from Saturday's game "pissed off" the 49ers and might have helped change the momentum of their must-win playoff contest against the Seahawks.
49ers coach Kyle Shanahan and linebacker Fred Warner addressed the team's locker room after their wild-card win over the Seattle Seahawks.
The ending of last year's playoff game between the Buffalo Bills and Kansas City Chiefs helped prompt the NFL to change its postseason overtime rules.
As the Ravens prepare to face the Bengals on Sunday night, they’ll do it without starting quarterback Lamar Jackson. Saturday on Fox, a former NFL starting quarterback had some pointed words for Jackson. Mike Vick had this to say about Jackson’s reluctance to play with a PCL sprain in his knee: “It’s the playoffs, you’re [more]
The Ravens announce their inactive players for the Wild Card matchup against the Bengals
Chargers defensive end Joey Bosa drew a couple of fouls on Saturday night for unsportsmanlike conduct. One came after a fourth-quarter touchdown that moved the eventually decisive two-point conversion from the two to the one. After the game, coach Brandon Staley was asked whether Bosa’s fouls resulted from a simple loss of composure. “I think [more]
Apparently, the Detroit Lions don't even have to be on the field to get screwed over by NFL refs.
Joe Burrow has become a fashion icon. Here are his most iconic outfits from the Cincinnati Bengals' 2022 season.
5 teams that could move up to No. 1 overall and select Bryce Young in the 2023 NFL draft.