Jaylen Waddle's best catches from 2-TD game Week 8
Watch Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle's best plays from Week 8 against the Detroit Lions.
Josh McDaniels is picking up where he left off from his last head-coaching job.
The former Ohio State quarterback made a clear mental mistake against the Cowboys Sunday afternoon.
Necessary first step.
The Raiders suffered another awful loss Sunday, prompting head coach Josh McDaniels to issue a heartfelt apology to the team's fans.
The Jets' pick-six to end the first half was called back because of a bone-headed move.
Just one man stands betweenBillBelichickand the record for the most head coaching wins in NFL history.
The top eight in the USA TODAY Sports AFCA Coaches Poll stayed this same, but that will change next week when No. 1 Georgia faces No. 3 Tennessee.
USC coach Lincoln Riley weighs in on an officiating controversy, new receivers thriving and more takeaways from the Trojans' win at Arizona.
An inexcusable act of alleged assault overshadowed Michigan football's first win over Michigan State since 2019.
The Panthers tied the game, but couldn't secure the win because of Moore's penalty.
The events of what happened after Michigan's 29-7 victory over Michigan State just keep getting worse. With one video released of a U-M player being assaulted by multiple Spartan players in the Michigan Stadium tunnel, another video has surfaced of a separate player being assaulted in the tunnel. U-M head coach Jim Harbaugh said after the game that two players had been assaulted by MSU players after the game, with one player suffering a nasal injury in the process, a likely broken nose.
Tua Tagovailoa, Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle all shined again: Here are Joe Schad's Instant Takeways from the Miami Dolphins' win vs. Detroit Lions.
The Bears lost to the Cowboys 49-29 so it's easy to find the bad. But there was some good, too.
Multiple Michigan State players punched and kicked a Michigan player as the two teams headed to their locker rooms following Saturday's game.
See the top Twitter reactions to Jake Paul's win over former UFC champ Anderson Silva in their Showtime boxing main event.
The Saints smother the Raiders and shut out the visitors
The first CFP rankings come out on Tuesday. Will an SEC team be No. 1. And if so, which one?
Several observations from the Eagles' game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.
Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa threw for 382 yards, three TDs and Detroit Lions failed to force a punt until fourth quarter, losing fifth in row.
Ole Miss football coach Lane Kiffin has the jokes. And now he wants a Joker costume for Halloween.