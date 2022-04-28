When Mike McDaniel became the Dolphins head coach, he brought Wes Welker with him to be Miami’s receivers coach.

Welker had served in the same position on the 49ers staff with McDaniel, who was San Francisco’s offensive coordinator.

A prolific receiver in the recent past, Welker brings a unique perspective to coaching the position, according to one of the men in his room, Jaylen Waddle.

“I think his approach is different,” Waddle said in a Wednesday press conference. “Just him being a receiver, he really set the standard of being a modern slot receiver. So he really gives insight and he can really go into detail and really get into your head and know what it’s actually like to be out there. So, Wes has been great, working not just for me but how he’s coached up the whole receivers room.”

Welker played for the Dolphins from 2004-2006 before becoming one of Tom Brady’s favorite targets in New England. In 12 pro seasons, Welker caught 903 passes for 9,924 yards with 50 touchdowns.

Waddle had a strong rookie year himself, catching 104 passes for 1,015 yards with six TDs after the Dolphins selected him with the sixth overall pick. Playing alongside Tyreek Hill with McDaniel calling plays and Welker as his position coach, Waddle could be even better in 2022.

Jaylen Waddle: Wes Welker has been great as a position coach originally appeared on Pro Football Talk