Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa has returned to practice and more signs are pointing toward him being available to start against the Jaguars in London on Sunday.

While Tagovailoa has been designated to return, he hasn’t been activated to the 53-man roster yet, so he doesn’t have a practice status from Wednesday. But two of Tagovailoa’s teammates have had positive things to say about the young QB.

“Tua has stepped in and been himself,” receiver Jaylen Waddle said, via Omar Kelly of the South Florida Sun-Sentinel.

Waddle would know, as he played with Tagovailoa in college.

“I’ve thought he’s looked good,” right guard Robert Hunt said, via Kelly. “It’s [exciting] to have him back out there. He’s a leader on our team. It’s [exciting] to see him be who he is.”

Tagovailoa was 16-of-27 passing for 202 yards with a touchdown and an interception in Week One, while also rushing for a TD in the victory over the Patriots. He was on the field for only nine snaps before fracturing multiple ribs in the Week Two loss to the Bills.

If Tagovailoa does end up starting, he could potentially give Miami’s offense a boost. The team is 31st in both total yards and points scored entering Week Six.

Jaylen Waddle: Tua Tagovailoa’s stepped in and been himself originally appeared on Pro Football Talk