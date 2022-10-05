Jaylen Waddle, Terron Armstead did not practice on Wednesday

The Dolphins have already announced that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will be out for Sunday’s game against the Jets.

But Miami also has a lengthy injury report to start the week, with a few other key players who weren’t on the field for Wednesday’s practice.

Receiver Jaylen Waddle (groin), offensive tackle Terron Armstead (toe), and cornerback Xavien Howard (groin) were among the players who didn’t practice.

Head coach Mike McDaniel noted earlier on Wednesday that Howard is day-to-day with his injury. Armstead did not practice last week with his toe injury but played every offensive snap last Thursday.

Tight end Cethan Carter (concussion), defensive back Keion Crossen (glute/shoulder), offensive lineman Robert Jones (back), and linebacker Melvin Ingram (rest) also did not practice.

Safety Brandon Jones (chest), defensive lineman Zach Sieler (hand), and linebacker Jerome Baker (rest) were limited.

Tight end Tanner Conner (knee), defensive tackle Raekwon Davis (knee), linebacker Trey Flowers (knee), offensive tackle Greg Little (finger), tight end Hunter Long (ankle), and receiver Cedrick Wilson (ribs/toe) were all full.

