Jaylen Waddle TD puts Dolphins up 17-0

Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle missed a little bit of time in the first quarter with a chest injury, but he's doing just fine in the second quarter.

Waddle reeled in a deep ball from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa and sailed into the end zone for a 60-yard touchdown with 7:42 left to play in the first half. The score made it 17-0 Dolphins.

Tagovailoa had been sticking with short passes for most of the first half with Tyreek Hill out of the lineup and that may have helped bait the Jets defense into giving up the deep shot to Waddle.

The Dolphins quarterback is now 11-of-11 for 126 yards against a Jets defense that hasn't been able to pressure him much this afternoon. The Dolphins have had a lot more success getting to Zach Wilson and the Jets' chances of coming back won't look good unless both those things change.