This Jaylen Waddle stat from PFF is just flat out impressive

Not much has been going the way that the Miami Dolphins nor their fans wanted the season to go.

The team is 1-3 and gearing up to play the defending Super Bowl champions on Sunday in Tampa.

One positive outlook on offense, however, has been first-round pick Jaylen Waddle. Through the first four games of the season, Waddle has recorded 25 receptions for 200 yards and a touchdown. And, with Jakeem Grant gone, he may be the first man asked to return punts.

If you’re looking for a comparison to the other rookies around the league, Pro Football Focus has you covered. They’ve listed the highest passer ratings for wide receivers against man coverage.

Highest passer rating when targeted vs man coverage | rookie WRs: 🚀 Jaylen Waddle – 158.3

🚀 Ja’Marr Chase – 157.1 pic.twitter.com/zYGZSNCZdY — PFF (@PFF) October 9, 2021

Waddle’s perfect 158.3 passer rating against man coverage is just plain impressive. His shiftiness and route running make him a matchup nightmare in short spaces. If a defender makes one misstep, he’s already five yards past them with his hand up.

If the offensive line and quarterback performances could get a bit more consistent, Waddle may be able to put up the big plays that Ja’Marr Chase has.

He could be a legitimate Offensive Rookie of the Year candidate. He’ll just need help to get there.