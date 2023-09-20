Jaylen Waddle remains in concussion protocol, won't practice Wednesday

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle remains in concussion protocol and will not practice Wednesday, coach Mike McDaniel said.

"I'm just I'm not really worried about the timeline," McDaniel said, via Joe Schad of The Palm Beach Post. "I'm more worried about him getting right."

Waddle had four catches for a team-high 86 yards before leaving the game on Sunday night. He has eight catches for 164 yards through the first two weeks of the regular season.

If Waddle can't play against the Broncos, the Dolphins likely would have Cedrick Wilson active for the first time this season. Braxton Berrios, River Cracraft and/or Erik Ezukanma also could see more opportunities.

Running back Salvon Ahmed (groin) won't practice Wednesday or Thursday, McDaniel said.

Rookie De'Von Achane made his debut last week and likely would back up Raheem Mostert if Ahmed can't play, with Jeff Wilson expected to miss two more games.

Left tackle Terron Armstead (back/ankle/knee) will practice Wednesday as he looks to be ready to make his season debut. Kendall Lamm has filled in for Armstead.

"Terron will be in practice," McDaniel said. "He'll have an uptick tomorrow, when the pads are on, and so, we're full steam ahead. We'll take it day by day."