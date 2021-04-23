Jaylen Waddle, Rashawn Slater will also attend draft in Cleveland

Alabama will have another representative attending the draft in Cleveland next week.

The NFL announced the full list of 13 prospects who will be participate in the festivities in person on Friday morning. Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle and Northwestern offensive tackle Rashawn Slater are on the list. As was reported on Wednesday, BYU quarterback Zach Wilson — the presumptive No. 2 overall pick — will be there, too.

That means Alabama will have five former players waiting to be selected on Thursday night: Waddle, quarterback Mac Jones, wide receiver DeVonta Smith, defensive lineman Christian Barrmore, and cornerback Patrick Surtain II.

North Dakota state quarterback Trey Lance, LSU wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase, Florida tight end Kyle Pitts, Miami defensive end Gregory Rousseau, Penn State linebacker Micah Parsons, and Virginia Tech Caleb Farley will also attend the festivities in Northeast Ohio.

Additionally, the league announced that 45 players — including presumptive No. 1 overall pick Trevor Lawrence — will participate virtually.

