Jaylen Waddle, Raheem Mostert don't practice for Dolphins

A pair of Dolphins offensive stars missed the team's Week 17 loss to the Ravens and they remained off the the practice field Wednesday.

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel said at his press conference that wide receiver Jaylen Waddle took part in a walkthrough on Wednesday morning, but any practice reps will come later this week as he continues to deal with the ankle injury that sidelined him last Sunday. Running back Raheem Mostert, who is dealing with knee and ankle issues, remained off the field as well.

Cornerback Xavien Howard (foot) is unlikely to play Sunday night and edge rusher Bradley Chubb tore his ACL last weekend. They missed practice along with left tackle Terron Armstead (knee, ankle, back) and defensive tackle Zach Sieler (illness).

Wide receiver Tyreek Hill left practice early after receiving word his house was on fire and was listed as limited. Running back De'Von Achane (toe, ribs), linebacker Jerome Baker (knee), offensive lineman Lester Cotton (hip), offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg (calf, ankle), safety Jevon Holland (knees), offensive lineman Robert Hunt (hamstring), offensive lineman Austin Jackson (oblique), linebacker David Long (knee), and linebacker Duke Riley (ankle) were listed that way on Wednesday.