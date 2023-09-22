Jaylen Waddle will practice Friday

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle missed this week’s first two practices due to a concussion, but he’s making his way through the protocol.

Head coach Mike McDaniel said in his press conference that Waddle will practice on Friday and Waddle is not yet ruled out for Sunday’s game against the Broncos.

But McDaniel also made it clear that Waddle hasn’t cleared concussion protocol yet and the receiver has to do that first before the team considers his availability.

Waddle has eight receptions for 164 yards so far this season. Seven of his catches have resulted in first downs.

McDaniel also noted that he’s “optimistic” about left tackle Terron Armstead’s availability for Week 3.

“He’s given me reason for optimism,” McDaniel said. “He’s had a real good work week and so I feel good about where he's at and I’m hoping that there’s just green lights and no red lights until Sunday.”

Armstead has missed the first two weeks of the season, listed on the injury report with back, ankle, and knee issues.

The Dolphins’ full injury report will be released later on Friday.