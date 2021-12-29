Jaylen Waddle has been nominated for Rookie of the Week for Week 16

In Monday night’s defeat of the New Orleans Saints, Miami Dolphins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle had another incredible night. The rookie recorded 10 receptions for 92 yards and their offenses’ lone touchdown.

As a result, Waddle received a nomination for the league’s Rookie of the Week award. This is the fifth time that he’s been nominated this year, but he’s yet to win one.

Waddle will be going up against Houston Texans quarterback Davis Mills, New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson, Atlanta Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts, Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown, and Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja’Marr Chase. Chase has won the award four times already this year, and Wilson’s done it twice.

It’s been amazing to see what the former Crimson Tide wideout has done in Miami in such a short time. He’s already set the team’s rookie record for receptions and yards, and he’s just six receptions away from setting the NFL’s rookie record.