Jaylen Waddle makes Miami Dolphins history on Christmas Eve

If you need something to take your mind off of the hectic holiday season look no further than the NFL where former Alabama Crimson Tide football stars continuously make history.

On Christmas Eve, a pair of former Alabama wide receivers did just that. Amari Cooper got things started with his record-breaking performance for the Cleveland Browns followed by Jaylen Waddles setting a Miami Dolphins receiving record.

Waddle eclipsed the 1,000-yard receiving mark for the third-straight season making him the first Dolphin ever to do so.

Waddle and the Dolphins were also able to clinch a spot in the NFL playoffs with their 22-20 win over the Cowboys.

Congratulations to Waddle for achieving such consistent success in the NFL. Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire as we provide continuous coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire