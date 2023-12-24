Jaylen Waddle leaves for training room with ankle injury

Dolphins receiver Jaylen Waddle left for the training room with an eye injury in the first half. He returned, but he's now left again.

Waddle was tackled around his left ankle by cornerback Jourdan Lewis on a 2-yard run. He limped off the field and eventually limped into the training room late in the third quarter.

The Dolphins went on to get a fourth field goal from Jason Sanders to take a 19-10 lead on the Cowboys heading into the fourth quarter.

Sanders has field goals of 57, 52, 54 and 35.

Waddle's only catch came on the Dolphins' first drive when he caught a 50-yarder. It put him over 1,000 yards for the season.

He's the first Dolphins receiver in franchise history to have three consecutive 1,000-yard seasons.