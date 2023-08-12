Jaylen Waddle injury. How serious are Waddle and Cam Smith injuries?

MIAMI GARDENS — Jaylen Waddle recently injured his midsection in a Dolphins practice.

Cam Smith injured his shoulder in Friday's night's loss to the Falcons.

Waddle is a 1,000-yard receiver and Smith may start at cornerback as a rookie.

So with four weeks to go before the regular season opens at the Los Angeles Chargers, how serious are those uber-important injuries?

"Fortunate that it's not something that I know that will be a long-term deal," Miami coach Mike McDaniel said of Waddle after the game. "But he's, he's steadily rehabbing. And working with the trainers, which fires me up."

McDaniel said Waddle has had a "tremendous offseason."

"You never want to see anyone ever get injured," McDaniel said. "But he's banked enough quality reps, that I'm really not worried about his participation within the offense."

As for Smith, there is more uncertainty.

Miami Dolphins cornerback Cam Smith (24) drinks during practice at the NFL football team's training facility, Sunday, July 30, 2023, in Miami Gardens, Fla. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

"We'll get more information (Saturday)," McDaniel said. "It's seems like it's a shoulder injury, to what extent and the length is kind of unknown right now."

Smith made multiple excellent plays on Friday night, one of the few Dolphins to do so.

As he has throughout the spring and summer, Smith was breaking up passes and flashing his athleticism and instincts and confidence.

Instant Takeaways: Miami Dolphins lose ugly to Atlanta Falcons

"I saw Cam as you'd want to see him, which is letting it go and trying to make some plays on the ball," McDaniel said. "I saw him get involved a couple of times and his energy was good. And you know, before looking at the tape, it felt like he was the competitor what we were looking for from him."

If Smith were unavailable to cover Keenan Allen or Mike Williams on Sept. 10 at SoFi Stadium, Miami would have to turn to Eli Apple or Noah Igbinoghene to start alongside Xavien Howard and Kader Kohou.

WHAT HAPPENED Dolphins crumble late in preseason loss to Falcons

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Post: Jaylen Waddle and Cam Smith injury updates for Miami Dolphins