Jaylen Waddle to fully participate in Wednesday's practice

The Dolphins scored 70 points without one of their best offensive players in Week 3.

But it's looking like they'll have a good chance to have receiver Jaylen Waddle back when they play the Bills on Sunday.

Via multiple reporters, head coach Mike McDaniel told reporters in his Wednesday press conference that Waddle will be a full participant in Wednesday's practice and has a chance to be cleared from concussion protocol if all goes well.

Waddle got back on the field in a limited capacity late last week but was not ready to play in Sunday's game. He has eight catches for 164 yards so far in 2023.

McDaniel also noted that linebacker Jaelan Phillips (back) and guard Connor Williams (groin) won't practice on Wednesday. Phillips didn’t play in last week's game while Williams was injured during the 70-20 win over the Broncos.

Miami's full injury report will be released later on Wednesday.