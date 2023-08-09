Jaylen Waddle exits practice with apparent injury to right midsection

The Dolphins may have an injury concern with one of their key offensive players.

According to multiple reporters on the scene, receiver Jaylen Waddle exited Miami's joint practice with Atlanta on Wednesday with an apparent injury to his right midsection.

Waddle stayed down after making a catch during team drills. While he was able to walk off the field under his own power, he was holding his right side while heading to the locker room with trainers.

The No. 6 overall pick of the 2021 draft, Waddle led the league with 18.1 yards per reception in 2022. He caught 75 passes for 1,356 yards with eight touchdowns.

Head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media before practice, so there may not be an official update from the team on Waddle immediately after the joint session ends.