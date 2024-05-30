Jaylen Waddle, Dolphins agree to three-year contract extension

The Dolphins have locked up Jaylen Waddle with a long-term deal.

Waddle has agreed to a three-year contract extension that will make him one of the league's highest-paid receivers and keep him tied to the organization through 2028, according to multiple reports.

The initial numbers indicate Waddle's deal is worth $84.75 million with $76 million guaranteed.

Selected at No. 6 overall in 2021, Waddle was already under contract through 2025 after the Dolphins exercised his fifth-year option this spring.

Waddle caught 104 passes for 1,015 yards with six touchdowns as a rookie. But with head coach Mike McDaniel's arrival in 2022, he nearly doubled his yards per reception, catching 75 passes for 1,356 yards with eight TDs. That season, he led the league with 18.1 yards per catch.

In 2023, Waddle had his third consecutive 1,000-yard season to begin his career with 72 catches for 1,014 yards and four touchdowns.