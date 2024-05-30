Jaylen Waddle contract: It's a 3-year extension for Dolphins WR worth more than $80 million

Receiver Jaylen Waddle will be waddling for the Miami Dolphins for three additional seasons after agreeing to a contract extension, a league source said Thursday.

The extension is 3 years, $84.75 million, with $76 million guaranteed, ESPN reports.

Waddle, 25, has begun his NFL career with three straight 1,000-yard seasons.

Waddle is an ideal fit for Mike McDaniel's scheme.

The Dolphins still need to extend Waddle's former college teammate, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, as well. Ideally they'd also extend safety Jevon Holland and perhaps edge rusher Jaelan Phillips.

The receiver market has exploded.

That's more than $28 million with more than $25 million per season guaranteed for Waddle.

This makes Waddle one of the five highest-paid receivers in the league.

Teammate Tyreek Hill makes $30 million per season.

DeVonta Smith of the Eagles has a new deal worth $25 million per season.

Amon-Ra St.Brown has a new deal worth about $30 million per season.

