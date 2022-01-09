Jaylen Waddle breaks the NFL rookie record for receptions

When the Miami Dolphins traded up to select Alabama wide receiver Jaylen Waddle with the sixth overall pick, there were a lot of people questioning the decision.

Now, in the final week of the season, Waddle has broken the NFL’s rookie record for receptions of 101 that was set by Anquan Boldin in 2003. While the record does come in the league’s first year with a 17-game season, it’s impressive nonetheless.

Obviously, Waddle already owned the rookie record for receptions for the team, but he also set the franchise record for receiving yards by a rookie back in Week 16.

It’s been a great first season for the former Alabama wide receiver, and if he continues his development, his future in this league is among the brightest of any at his position.